Greenville veteran fights to keep dog in apartment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Veteran James Clifton said he struggles with anxiety after an honorable discharge in 2009, but that’s not the only worry on his mind these days.

He is also struggling to keep his best friend, Mila, in his Greenville apartment.

“With her presence, she makes me whole,” said Clifton. “She’s always there with a wagging tail.”

But dogs are not allowed in Azalea Gardens, the apartment complex where Clifton lives.

“Our lease clearly states that there is a no-pets policy,” said property manager Rachel Roshfeld. “No odor causing animals – dogs, cats, anything like that.”

But Mila is not just a dog; she is an emotional support animal.

“The emotional support animals help people who struggle with different kind of mental health issues,” said Clifton.

Mila has been living and helping James since November 22, but it wasn’t until recently that the landlord of Azalea Gardens knew about her.

“The dog needed to be removed within 48 hours or we’d proceed with the eviction process,” said Roshfeld.

So James brought a letter to the landlord stating his need for Mila and the Fair Housing Amendments Act of 1988 protecting the right for veterans to have emotional support animals.

But what wasn’t followed by James was a paragraph further down that states a request should be submitted to the property manager before adopting the animal.

“The fact that it was not relayed to us as an emotional support animal until after we already found out about the dog being in the apartment,” said Roshfeld.

Although frustrated, the property manager is working with James to keep Mila.

“We have asked for further documentation from the tenant to fully understand the situation at this point,” said Roshfield. “We don’t have all of the information we need to make a decision either way.”

9 On Your Side will keep you posted on the outcome.