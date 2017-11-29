First Alert Forecast: Mid-week warming trend

SUMMARY: High pressure system will continue to provide increasingly warmer temperatures through mid-week. Click on the video for a more detailed forecast.

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s inland and lower to mid 50s along the coast. There are some areas of fog that you’ll have to watch out for. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 in some places. Winds will be light.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear and temperatures are around 40 inland and upper 40s along the coast. Winds will remain light and there may be some areas of patchy fog.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and highs in the 60’s.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Wed
46° F
precip:
0%
7am
Wed
46° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
48° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
54° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
59° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
66° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
61° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
55° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
51° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
49° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
46° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
45° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
42° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
41° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
40° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
39° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
39° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
43° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
55° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
60° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
63° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
65° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
65° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
59° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
54° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Thu
48° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
47° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
47° F
precip:
20%
2am
Fri
46° F
precip:
20%
3am
Fri
46° F
precip:
20%
