First Alert Forecast: Mid-week warming trend

SUMMARY: High pressure system will continue to provide increasingly warmer temperatures through mid-week. Click on the video for a more detailed forecast.



THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s inland and lower to mid 50s along the coast. There are some areas of fog that you’ll have to watch out for. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 in some places. Winds will be light.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear and temperatures are around 40 inland and upper 40s along the coast. Winds will remain light and there may be some areas of patchy fog.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and highs in the 60’s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 46 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast