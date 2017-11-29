Beaufort Co. crews complete simulated missing person search to prepare for real thing

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) – As the search in Onslow County continues for missing Mariah Woods, crews in Beaufort County are training to ensure they are ready for the real thing if, or when, it happens.

Tommy Pendley with Chocowinity Fire said over the past year, crews in Beaufort County have increased the number of simulated missing person cases they complete. Many crews have gone through intensive state courses to become certified man trackers.

During that training, Pendley said they look at data and information from previous missing persons cases involving children and adults. He said by studying past cases, you can get a sense of what goes through a person’s mind when they go missing.

“They don’t like going in the woods. They like to stay away from it, ” Pendley said when discussing missing children. “They try and hide in safe places and it might be an old abandoned home.”

When it comes time to find a missing person, it is very time and labor intensive. Crews are trained to look for any evidence, from footprints and misplaced branches, to more crucial items, like personal belongings left behind.

During Wednesday’s training, one of the items found was a pocket knife believed to have belonged to the missing person.

“There could be multiple tracks, and you could be tracking the wrong person. So this is a key piece of knowing we’re on the right track,” said Derrick Myers, one of the trained man trackers in the state.

Myers said regardless of if the missing person is a child or adult, crews must be very cautious about disturbing the scene where evidence is found.

“We try not to walk on the main track because we don’t want to disturb it and we don’t want to put our tracks on it,” he said.

Crews also say the more information given to them by family and friends about the missing person, the better.