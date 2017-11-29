Authorities looking for owners of stolen items recovered in Pinetops

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — Detectives at Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office have recovered stolen property during their investigation pertaining to break-ins along US 258 South.

Stolen items recovered in Edgecombe County View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

The items could have been stolen from Southwest Edgecombe High School or anywhere along US 258 South between Tarboro and Pinetops, sheriff’s say.

The items are unclaimed at the moment and the sheriff’s office is asking for help to identify the property owners.

For information on the property, call Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7943.