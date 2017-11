MOREHEAD CITY, N.C (WNCT) – A missing person alert has been issued for a woman who was last seen November 22 in Morehead City.

Donna Murray Willis is a 46 year old white female. She drives a white 2008 Dodge Ram with a NC license plate: HB7013.

If seen please contact Morehead City Police Department: 252 726-3131, or Carteret Emergency Communications Center 252 726-1911, or Crimestoppers 252 726-4636.