315,000 gallons of wastewater spilled into Onslow Co. tributary

By Published:

MIDWAY PARK, N.C. (WNCT) — An estimated 315,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into a Rocky Road Creek tributary, a mobile home company said in a news release on Tuesday.

The spill took place at the Collins Estate Mobile Home Park’s primary lagoon located on Rocky Run Road in Onslow County on November 24.

The Division of Water Resources was notified and is reviewing the matter.

For more information contact Patrick Mullally Jr. Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator, NC WW-4 (1000632) (910) 382-2521 or Mauricio J. Rauld, General Counsel, Premier Law Group (949) 296-7502.

 

