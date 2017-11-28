New traffic light causes driveway issues for Greenville woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New traffic lights are going up in Greenville, but one resident is upset they went up on her property without her being notified first.

Christine Sneed is not happy about the traffic lights going up at the intersection of Williams Street and Greenville Boulevard.

Last week, she walked outside to find the light being put up right next to her driveway and called the NCDOT.

“He told me I got to take the long way,” said Sneed. “If I want to come in my house, I have to take the long way. I said what long way? (He said) ‘you’re going to have to go all the way down and come back up,’ and I said ‘No, I’m not.”

Sneed was never notified by any officials about the light pole going up.

The church next to her home did receive a notification.

“Nobody contacted her about it, which is not untypical of safety projects,” said Steven Hamilton, division traffic engineer. “We don’t usually go and talk to everybody that has property around it.”

The project has been in the works for 6 months.

Engineers chose to make the church’s driveway an exit-only driveway, so the traffic pole would then not be necessary on their ground.

“The reason it wasn’t on the other side of the driveway is because it would move the stop bars up,” said Hamilton. “Basically, they would have ended up being beyond her driveway. It is tight, but they are back behind her driveway”

That leaves Sneed’s highway a signalized access.

Hamilition said its Sneed’s responsibility to yield to all traffic in the intersection, which she says is unfair and poses safety issues for her.

“I got children,” said Sneed. “I got family, and they need to know how to get in and out. I don’t even know how to get in and out.”

Hamiliton said they will revisit the situation if issues arise after lights the traffic lights begin operating next month.

Sneed said she will continue to push the issue until something is done.

For now, the traffic lights are set to begin operating starting December 15.