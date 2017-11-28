New testing brings total of GenX-contaminated wells to 85

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina officials say tests have detected elevated levels of an unregulated compound at 34 additional wells near a chemical company’s manufacturing facility.

The Fayetteville Observer reports the results announced Monday bring the total number of wells contaminated by the potentially harmful GenX compound to 85. The verified results from 107 tests conducted last month also found 48 wells with a level of the chemical below the state’s health goal.

Traces of GenX also have found in two municipal wells used by the Bladen County water system, around 3 miles (5 kilometers) from The Chemours Co. plant.

The state is suspending Chemours’ permit to discharge wastewater into a neighboring river on Nov. 30, after the Wilmington, Delaware-based company failed to report an October spill of a GenX precursor.

