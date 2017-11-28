Local non-profits hope to benefit from Giving Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – On this Giving Tuesday, non-profit organizations throughout Eastern North Carolina are hoping you’ll think of them.

Giving Tuesday is an annual day following Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

It started in 2011 by the United Nations Foundation to bring back the spirit of giving.

Local non-profits, like the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, rely on this day to secure funding to get through the rest of the year.

Shelter director Sistine Burgess says the Humane Society doesn’t get any federal, state or local funding and isn’t affiliated with the Humane Society of the United States.

“Everything we do is through donations,” said Burgess. “So Giving Tuesday is where we get a little extra and people are thinking of us more. It’s all very helpful for us and the things we can do for our animals.”

Last year, Giving Tuesday saw a 44% increase in donations, breaking a record with $168 million in charitable donations around the world. Online donations also increased by 31%.

Organizations are encouraging you to donate through several platforms. You can visit their websites to donate directly, mail a check, or check out their wish lists.

Many non-profits are developing lists on Amazon where you can buy supplies needed and ship it right to their front door.