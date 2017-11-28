Local non-profits appreciate “Giving Tuesday”

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- For those who are looking to give back, today is “Giving Tuesday.”

The day was started six years ago, as a movement that supports giving and philanthropy for non-profit organizations. The goal is for people to donate to less fortunate people this time of year.

Hopes Ministry Thrift Store and Community Food Co-op is a non-profit organization here in Pitt County that appreciates days like these.

“Our ministry runs solely on donations,” said Cat Knell, Assistant Operations Director of Hopes Ministry, “We are a thrift store so it’s like our daily fundraiser so stuff that’s donated here and bought here goes solely back into our ministry, which then goes right back into Pitt County.”

If you didn’t get the chance to give back today here are a few, local non-profits you can always donate to:

-Hopes Ministry Thrift Store

-The Community Food Co-op

-Carolina Pregnancy Center

-American Red Cross

-Ronald McDonald House

-Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina