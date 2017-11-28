Local Family Dollar stores help Boys and Girls Club this Christmas

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many Family Dollars in eastern North Carolina have teamed up with multiple local Boys and Girls Clubs this holiday season to raise funds for the Gift of a Great Future program for the local Boys and Girls Club kids.

The fundraiser allows customers to donate $1 at the local Family Dollar stores in Pitt, Beaufort, Lenoir, Craven, Martin, and Greene County.

The fundraiser will run until Christmas.

“After learning how many children are served by Boys & Girls Clubs across the country each year, we knew we wanted to lend a hand,” said Howard Levine, Chairman and CEO of Family Dollar. “We are thrilled to be teaming up with such an incredible organization, and I know that together, we can help provide a happier holiday season to many children and families across the country.”

As part of the “Open the Door for America’s Kids” program, Family Dollar will distribute toys, gifts and treats at several Boys & Girls Clubs this holiday season.

“We are honored to partner with Family Dollar to better serve 1,300 kids and teens each afternoon,” said Theresa Gilmore, Chief Development Officer of Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain. “This holiday season, Club members will feel an even stronger sense of belonging knowing that their community believes in them and their ability to achieve great futures.”

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s