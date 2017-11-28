Lenoir Co. schools receive grant to start coding program

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Lenoir County schools are preparing to launch a new coding program for middle and high school students thanks to a state grant.

Lenoir County received $36,160 to work in conjunction with Apple to train teachers and come up with a curriculum for a coding program that would be taught district wide.

“This is going to help streamline the process for our students to provide a regular pathway and learning system for those classes,” said Amy Jones with Lenoir Co. Schools.

The program will begin for middle school students in their STEM classes. In high school, students will be able to choose to take three advanced coding courses if they want.

Jones said by offering coding, students will be prepared to enter the workforce and fill needs local companies currently have.

“Currently there’s a shortage in computer engineers and computer systems analysts, and hopefully by providing this curriculum to our students, we can get them on the path way to being prepared for that career,” Jones said.

Lenoir County was one of 15 in the state to receive the grant.