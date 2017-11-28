Jacksonville police seek help finding driver in hit-run

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police are asking for help identifying a driver in a hit and run.

The crash happened at U.S. 17 and Western Boulevard on November 20.

A reddish pickup truck rear-ended a black Dodge sedan before driving off, police said.

No one was injured in the wreck, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact JPD Corporal Scott Eichelberger at 910-938-6442 or seichelberger@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273