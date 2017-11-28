Hassell’s election results stir controversy among 80 residents

HASSELL, N.C. (WNCT) — This is Hassell; a town with three churches, one post office, one mini mart and only 80 people living within city limits.

Residents tell me it used to be booming in the 1960’s but is now pretty desolate.

They are in the middle of a difficult situation as their local pastor, Michelle Davis, won both the mayoral race and a commissioner seat in Hassell.

Now Davis has to decide which one she wants to take.

Only eight people in the town here voted and at first glance you would think that the residents weren’t doing their civic duty but that’s not the case.

“I had no idea that we had a new mayor until I went to church,” said Hassell resident, Rosetta Newport. “And someone told me we had a new mayor.”

No political signs and no notifications went out that it was even time for a town election.

“Since we don’t have a hall here, we have to go to Oak City,” said Newport. “I didn’t know when the election was and I didn’t know. Someone told me that she had won.”

“If I would have known, I would have voted,” said Hassell resident, Marnika Simmons.

Residents now have to wait to learn who will officially be their new mayor.

They say the bigger issue here is little Hassell is cut off from communication; something they’re hoping will change with whoever is named mayor of Hassell.