Greenville’s Glen Arthur neighborhood to end parking without permit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Starting in December, no one may park in Greenville’s Glen Arthur neighboorhood without a permit.

The Greenville City Council approved the parking changes requested by neighborhood residents.

The neighborhood is located on 14th Street across from the Harris Teeter.

An informational flyer will be distributed throughout the neighborhood by the Greenville Police Department Parking Enforcement staff to help provide educational material to the residents and motoring public.

A two-week educational period will take place from December 1 until December 15.

Flyers will be placed on all vehicles in the area and interactions with citizens will occur face-to-face.

The goal is to achieve voluntary compliance.

Warning tickets will be issued beginning on December 15 until December 29.

The complete enforcement will begin January 2.

Parking citations for violations of the No Parking Except by Permit will begin on January 2 for a period of two weeks.

After the two week period, towing of violators will occur.

Towing of violators will begin on January 17.

Residents within the affected area can contact the Greenville Police Department Parking Enforcement Unit with any questions or concerns at 252-329-4455.