Greenville’s Glen Arthur neighborhood to end parking without permit

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Starting in December, no one may park in Greenville’s Glen Arthur neighboorhood without a permit.

The Greenville City Council approved the parking changes requested by neighborhood residents.

The neighborhood is located on 14th Street across from the Harris Teeter.

An informational flyer will be distributed throughout the neighborhood by the Greenville Police Department Parking Enforcement staff to help provide educational material to the residents and motoring public.

A two-week educational period will take place from December 1 until December 15.

Flyers will be placed on all vehicles in the area and interactions with citizens will occur face-to-face.

The goal is to achieve voluntary compliance.

Warning tickets will be issued beginning on December 15 until December 29.

The complete enforcement will begin January 2.

Parking citations for violations of the No Parking Except by Permit will begin on January 2 for a period of two weeks.

After the two week period, towing of violators will occur.

Towing of violators will begin on January 17.

Residents within the affected area can contact the Greenville Police Department Parking Enforcement Unit with any questions or concerns at 252-329-4455.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s