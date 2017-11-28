First Alert Forecast: Dry weather continues

SUMMARY: A high pressure system will provide sunshine through mid-week. An approaching cold front could bring a few showers by late week. Click on the video for a more detailed forecast.



THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temperatures in the 20s & 30s inland and 40s and 50s along the coast. There may be some areas of fog and light frost on the windshield. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60’s. Winds will stay light.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear and we’re not as cold, upper 30s to lower 40s inland and lower 50s along the coast.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and highs in the 60’s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 30 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast