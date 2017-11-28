First Alert Forecast: Dry weather continues

SUMMARY: A high pressure system will provide sunshine through mid-week. An approaching cold front could bring a few showers by late week. Click on the video for a more detailed forecast.

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temperatures in the 20s & 30s inland and 40s and 50s along the coast. There may be some areas of fog and light frost on the windshield. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60’s. Winds will stay light.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear and we’re not as cold, upper 30s to lower 40s inland and lower 50s along the coast.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and highs in the 60’s.

 

