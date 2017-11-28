Bertie County Library reopens after Hurricane Matthew damage

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Fourteen months after Hurricane Matthew hit eastern North Carolina, Bertie County Public Library is reopening.

The library resides in a new temporary space that will help serve people in Windsor and the surrounding areas.

Librarians say the new space will offer people resources that are often limited, like internet access.

“Nowadays, you can’t apply for a job without doing it online and lots of people in different kinds of communities just do not have access to that in their homes,” said Jennifer Patterson, Regional Library Director.