Washington receives grant to revitalize downtown

Washington, N.C. (WNCT)- The town of Washington just received a grant from the state to help make improvements.

Downtown Washington may soon be seeing more traffic. The small town just received a big grant from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. $50,000 worth of projects will be done to revitalize the area.

The city hopes the money will extend the scenic views from the waterfront to the shops and scenic views of downtown Washington.

“We’ve had some discord in between our waterfront and our main street so this new street scape plan is supposed to unify that,” said Emily Rebert, Historic Preservation Planner for the City of Washington.

Fresh landscaping and sidewalks are just some of the future plans. Along with improvements to store front exteriors, such as window replacements, repainted bricks and other aesthetic upgrades.

“It’s important because it’s contributing to our downtown heritage cultural tourism,” said Rebert, “it’s helping business owners invest in their own buildings and it’s a collaborative effort of everyone coming together.”

“I think it will bring in a lot more visitors,” said Ian Sgrude, employee at Scoops Ice Cream and Candy, “you know when people drive past it they would think it looks really nice and probably say to themselves let’s stop here, it looks like a really nice town.”

Downtown will have a new look come next spring.