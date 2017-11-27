Tyrrell County woman shot over weekend

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — A Columbia woman was shot early Saturday morning.

The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office and Washington Tyrrell EMS responded to a shooting at the 1200 block of North Gum Neck Road at 12:31 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies found Amanda Winger, 26, with a single gunshot wound.

She was taken to Washington County Hospital and then flown to Vidant Medical Center.

Winger underwent surgery, and deputies said upon last report she is in serious condition.

The Sheriff’s Office said there is no danger to the public, and their investigation is ongoing.