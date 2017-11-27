Traffic violation leads to drug arrest in Wayne Co.

By Published: Updated:

FREMONT, N.C. (WNCT) – A man in Wayne County is facing charges following a traffic violation and vehicle search over the weekend.

Thomas Artis, Jr. of Eureka was arrested Sunday after the Wayne County Drug Unit and the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team pulled his vehicle over for speeding on Hwy 22 outside of Fremont.

During a search of the vehicle with Artis’s consent, officers found 45 grams of crack/cocaine inside, along with digital scales and a concealed handgun.

Artis is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. He is in the Wayne County Jail with an $8,500 bond pending a court appearance.

