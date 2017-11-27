Sheriff: Search underway for missing 3-year-old girl in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s says a search in underway for a missing 3-year-old girl in Jacksonville.

Sheriff Hans Miller tells 9 On Your Side search crews are looking for Mariah Woods. She was reported missing sometime last night.

Volunteer firefighters are searching the area of Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville.

Miller says his office is attempted to issue an Amber Alert for the girl.

WNCT has a reporter on their way to scene and will bring you updates when they become available.