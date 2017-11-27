Post-Thanksgiving weight loss tips

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) – Now that Thanksgiving is over, one of the first thoughts that may come to your mind are, “Wow, I ate a lot of food this weekend.”

From the main course to the left overs, Thanksgiving can certainly rack up calories quickly.

For example: 6 ounces of turkey can equate to 340 calories, which in return would require a 30 minute run to burn it off.

There are simple exercises you can do in your home to keep off the weigh.

Trainers at Burn Boot Camp in Greenville said things like push-ups, sit ups, and jumping jacks are all great beginner workouts.

You can start there and go all the way to excises such as “High Knees”, “Squats”, and “Lunges”.

They say those are the easiest ways to convenience yourself in low time situations.

