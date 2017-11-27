Only On 9: Woman describes being assaulted by Chocowinity commissioner multiple times

Related Coverage Chocowinity commissioner makes first court appearance

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – One woman is speaking out after Chocowinity Commissioner John “Curtis” Jenkins was arrested yet again for assault.

Amanda, who only wanted WNCT to use her first name, said Jenkins has now assaulted her three times. The two have been in a romantic relationship for the past six years.

Amanda said she had to call law enforcement twice in 2016 after Jenkins got mad and assaulted her. Both times she decided to drop the charges.

“When you love somebody you love somebody,” she said. “But I can see that he’s not going to change. It’s just going to keep getting worse and worse.”

Amanda said Jenkins told her that his family and friends had asked him whether he wanted them to get “rid” of her. She also said on multiple occasions her family and children had been threatened.

“When he gets mad, he has a very short temper,” she said.

Amanda said the final straw came Friday. According to her, Jenkins, herself and her two kids were playing around when she accidentally kicked his waist and broke his cellphone clip. Having realized that, Jenkins got mad and left, only to return a short while later.

“He grabs me and pulls me over here and standing in front of me and he takes he forearm and pushes up against my throat,” Amanda said.

Her 11-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter witnessed the whole incident. Amanda said she yelled for her son to dial 911 and get help. That’s when she said Jenkins assaulted her son to prevent him from dialing for help.

Those living in Chocowinity reacted to the news Monday.

“I know every man is human and they’ve got their errors. I’m not saying they (commissioners) should be held to a higher standard, but they should represent the community,” said Wayne Petteway.

“A person who has not been a diplomatic, good outstanding citizen should not be representing the community,” said Bill Darden, who called on Jenkins to step down as commissioner.

Amanda told WNCT unlike previous incidents, she plans to press charges against Jenkins this time. She said fearing for her children’s life, and her own life, was the final straw.

“He’s not going to change until somebody makes him change,” she said.

WNCT reached out to Chocowinty Attorney Kieth Mason who said the town has no legal authority to remove Jenkins from office. He said if convicted of a felony, North Carolina law would allow them to pursue removing him as a commissioner.

Jenkins had his first appearance on the charges in a Pitt County courtroom Monday morning. He is charged with assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present, assault on a child under the age of 12 years old, and interfering with emergency communications.

A judge ordered Jenkins should be kept under a $45,000 bond.

This is the second time in three weeks that Jenkins has been charged with felony assault, once in Beaufort County and then again in Pitt County.

Jenkins is due in Pitt County court on December 13th for one set of charges. He is due in Beaufort County court on December 14th for felony assault causing serious bodily injury.