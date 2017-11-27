New ordinance prohibits tobacco products at Town of Ayden parks

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) –  If you were planning on lighting up a cigarette at one of Ayden’s many parks, think again.

The town just passed a new ordinance that prohibits use of all tobacco products including e-cigarettes in all of the town’s parks system.

Town manager Steven Harrell says there are many benefits that will come from this change.

This includes healthy environments without second-hand smoke, as well as no longer having cigarette butts or other tobacco litter.

“It will bring healthy lifestyle for our children. And when folks come to our parks a lot of times, well most of the time with their children and this promotes a healthy lifestyle for our children,” says Harrell.

Harrell says the ordinance will go in effect on January first, to give them time to get the word out and make signs.

