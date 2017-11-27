New Bern police: Man arrested after assault with brick

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A man assaulted someone in New Bern with a brick, the New Bern Police Department said.

Antoine Lamont Humphrey, 39, is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and first-degree burglary.

Police responded to Second Avenue and Broad Street Friday at 10:50 p.m. where they found Jimmy Ray Clark bleeding.

Police said Humphrey forced his way into Clark’s residence and assaulted Clark with a brick.

The assault stemmed from a previous disagreement, police said.

Clark was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Humphrey was jailed with a $115,000 secured bond and will appear in Craven County District Court on Tuesday.