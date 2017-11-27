New Bern police: Man arrested after assault with brick

WNCT Staff Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A man assaulted someone in New Bern with a brick, the New Bern Police Department said.

Antoine Lamont Humphrey, 39, is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and first-degree burglary.

Police responded to Second Avenue and Broad Street Friday at 10:50 p.m. where they found Jimmy Ray Clark bleeding.

Police said Humphrey forced his way into Clark’s residence and assaulted Clark with a brick.

The assault stemmed from a previous disagreement, police said.

Clark was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Humphrey was jailed with a $115,000 secured bond and will appear in Craven County District Court on Tuesday.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s