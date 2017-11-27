Make it Monday: DIY bath bombs

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The fizzing and bubbling of bath bombs are all the craze right now when it comes to bathroom essentials and relaxation.

Local mom and DIY expert Jennifer Smith is showing us how we can make our own bath bombs to keep for ourselves or give as gifts.

Here’s what you’ll need:

– coconut oil

– citric acid

– Epsom salt

– corn starch

– baking soda

– essential oils

– silicon molds

Start by boiling a pot of water about 2 inches deep.

Put a quarter cup of coconut oil in a glass measuring cup and set it in the boiling water like a double boiler. Let it melt down.

While that melts, get your dry ingredients together in a big bowl.

“You’re going to mix a half a cup of citric acid, and this is what actually makes your bath bombs fizz,” said Smith.

Add a quarter cup of Epsom salt to the bowl.

“Epsom salt is great for baths and easing sore muscles,” said Smith. “It’s just another way to make your bath more like a spa treatment.”

You’ll also add a quarter cup of corn starch and a quarter cup of baking soda. These are used to hold the bath bomb together until it’s time to dissolve. Mix the dry ingredients together so there are no clumps.

At this point, your coconut oil should be just about melted. If it’s not, give it a little stir to even out and wait a few more minutes. When it’s done, take it off the stove and get ready to add your essential oils.

Smith chose to use a floral, relaxing scent called Joy. You could also add lavender or peppermint. Add 8 to 10 drops of your oil of choice to the melted coconut oil and stir.

“The trick here is that you want to make sure you pour this liquid in slowly because you don’t want it to cause a reaction with the citric acid immediately,” said Smith. “I just kind of pour it in there pretty slowly and start to mix it.”

Once the liquid is poured, don’t be afraid to get in there with your hands to mix it together. If you notice it is too wet or not packing down well, you can add more corn starch.

“You’re just going to take a blob of this at a time and literally just pack it down. And just continue packing and get it really good and in there,” said Smith.

Once your molds are filled, you’ll need to let them dry for 24 hours, before they’re ready to go. When you’re ready to use them, just fill up a bathtub with warm water and drop one in.

“It will fizz up into your bath and you’ll have a nice scented aromatherapy bath,” said Smith.

If you want to give them as a gift, put a few together in a cellophane bag and tie with a ribbon.

