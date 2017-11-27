Local shops take on Cyber Monday

Washington, N.C. (WNCT)- Many shoppers have been looking forward to today, Cyber Monday, but local shops see the shopping day as a day of competition.

Small Business Saturday was a success for many local stores. However, they just can’t compete with larger department stores, especially online.

Local businesses rely on social media platforms to spread their products and services. Many of these stores sell outside vendor goods, so the store “alone” only makes so much of a profit. Co-owners of “Little Shoppes” in Washington say the local shopping experience beats out the online prices this holiday season.

“We try really hard not compare ourselves to the big box stores,” said Rebecca Clark, co-owner of Little Shoppes, “what we offer is something unique. We offer you that small town Christmas experience with excellent service.”

One on one customer service is something you just can’t get shopping online.

If you don’t have time to walk into a store and you’re still looking to click and save on Cyber Monday, you’re not alone. The prediction is consumers will shell out $6.6 billion in their virtual shopping carts today.