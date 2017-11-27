Grifton officials hope partnership with electronic gaming business will improve town

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Town leaders are hoping a partnership with an electronic gaming business may revitalize their downtown.

Grifton resident said the family town is falling apart.

“Grifton has kind of gone down in the last few years, and the economy is not great,” Graham said.

During the off-season, Graham uses her business, Fastax, to help others by collecting and donating to those in need.

“With as many times as we have had water come in and things like that we are here to help each other,” said Graham. “We are not just a business downtown.”

But Graham says more businesses downtown would help.

Town Manager Joe Johnson agrees. Along with other town leaders, he is looking into making improvements downtown with the help of $13,000 collected through a local electronic gaming business.

“I think when people are just traveling through town —people that come through the community for the first time — it’s going to give us a much better appearance for people wanting to move into the area,” Johnson said.

He hopes new paint and updated buildings will also attract new businesses.

“We have several vacant buildings, and I think that would help attract new businesses if the surrounding businesses and everything are looking good,” Johnson said.