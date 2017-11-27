First Alert Tropical Update: Staying quiet

SUMMARY: No tropical development is expected. Click on the video for more details.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Mon
31° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
32° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
35° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
57° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
59° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
59° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
59° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
48° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
46° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
44° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
44° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
41° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
39° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
38° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
36° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
36° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
36° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
35° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
34° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
35° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
39° F
precip:
10%
9am
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
54° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
60° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
56° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Tue
51° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Tue
50° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Tue
50° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
50° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
48° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
47° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
47° F
precip:
10%
