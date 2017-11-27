First Alert Forecast: Seasonable and sunny for the workweek

SUMMARY: High pressure builds bringing lots of sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures this week. A front brings a slight chance of rain and cooler temperatures later in the week.



THIS MORNING: Clear and chilly with temps in the 20s and 30s inland with a few places along the coast in the 40s. There is frost on the windshield so you will want to save some time defrosting. There are also some areas of fog, so you’ll wanna leave a few minutes to travel through that.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds are light.

TONIGHT: Another chilly night ahead with temperatures in the mid 30s inland and mid 40s along the coast with clear skies and light winds.

A LOOK AHEAD: Sunny with temperatures warming up each day. Another cold front will push through the area late week bringing cooler air and our next chance at some showers.

TROPICS: No tropical development is expected. For the latest, click here

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 31 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 34 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast