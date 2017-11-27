Coast Guard assists sailor whose boat took on water off Hatteras Island

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard assisted a man aboard a boat taking on water off Hatteras Island Sunday.

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington received notification at 1:35 p.m. that a 46-foot sailboat, with one man aboard, was taking on water about 13 miles east of Hatteras Inlet.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City and Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small and 47-foot Motor Life Boat crews from Station Hatteras Inlet were launched to assist.

Once on scene, the MLB crew transferred two personnel and a dewatering pump to the sailboat.

One of the Station Hatteras Inlet personnel provided first aid to the man, who cut his arm while trying to repair his vessel.

The dewatering pump helped keep up with the flooding while the MLB crew towed the boat to Oden’s Dock on Hatteras Island.

“It’s important for all mariners to be prepared in case of emergencies,” said Chris Humphrey, operations unit controller for the case. “Should an accident like this occur, having a float plan and reliable means of communication will allow you to notify local authorities that you need assistance.”

Coast Guard assists man on sailboat View as list View as gallery Open Gallery