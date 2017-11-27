Big savings and deals today for Cyber Monday!

WNCT- Today is Cyber Monday which means if you didn’t get everything you wanted on Black Friday, it’s not too late.

And you don’t even have to leave the comfort of your own home to get the deals today.

Consumers can expect deep discounts today on items ranging from TV’s to laptops… but toys usually see the best Monday price cuts.

Analysts from Adobe Systems predict a 19% discount on toys.

Experts say shoppers are expected to spend an average of nearly a thousand dollars this holiday season.

They also retailers are offering deals all season long.