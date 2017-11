CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WNCT) – A juvenile whale that washed up along the Cape Lookout National Seashore this weekend has died.

The news was announced on their Facebook page Sunday.

The juvenile minke whale washed ashore in poor condition. Researchers noted that it was thin and ill.

The Bonehenge Whale Center posted they plan to study the skull and baleen before displaying it in their museum for the public.