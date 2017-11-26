Washington church offers Alternative Giving Program

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One church in the East is spreading holiday cheer in a different way this year.

St. Peter’s Episcopal in Washington is offering an alternative gift.

People donate to the local organization of their choice.

In exchange, they receive a Christmas card to give to a loved one explaining the donation they made.

Organizations that benefit are Habitat for Humanity, Open Door Community Center, Higher Heights Human Services, Shepard Cancer Foundation, Beaufort-Hyde Partnership for Children and Agape Health Services.

Organizers say it is better to give than to receive, and the Alternative Giving Program is the best way to do that.

“They don’t have to feel like they are buying a lot of unneeded gifts and spending a lot of money on things people may not really need or want, and this is a gift that everyone seems to enjoy and appreciate,” church member Gayle Nadel says.

Last year, they raised $3,000.

They have collected $1,000 so far this year.

Nadel is setting up a table at First Christian Church’s Cookie Express in Washington on December 16th. 

You can donate after each service at the church through December 17th.

