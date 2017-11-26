Restaurant owner says business was broken into early Sunday morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local Mexican restaurant was broken into overnight on Greene Street.

El Azador was broken into around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when the restaurant was closed.

It is the third time they have been broken into recently.

Surveillance footage obtained by 9 On Your Side shows a man hitting the side of the building with some sort of bat or stick.

He then appears at the register.

Workers say no money was taken, but it will cost around $400 to replace the broken window.

They say that same man came in earlier around 6 p.m. and placed a to-go order.

They filed a police report with Greenville Police and are offering a reward for any information that leads to the person’s arrest.