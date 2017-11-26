Local business owners reflecting on success of Small Business Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Small Business Saturday has come and gone, but local shops are still reaping the benefits.

Coastal Fog in Uptown says this is its second Small Business Saturday.

Co-owner Julie Dietrich says her shop has seen much growth this year in comparison to last.

Dietrich says her shop was slammed Saturday with standing room only.

Dietrich also says Coastal Fog’s revenue was higher yesterday compared to other Saturdays.

“Yesterday was definitely steadier all day long,” Dietrich says. “We had a lot more families obviously, lots of people in from out of town, got to meet people who said they were here from out-of-state visiting family.”

Dietrich says they hope to continue capitalizing on the holiday season.

She also says Uptown is growing into one of the East’s best shopping destinations.