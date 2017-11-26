First Alert Tropical Update: Staying quiet

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: No tropical development is expected. Click on the video for more details.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sun
42° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sun
43° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
49° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
59° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
59° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
54° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
45° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
43° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
41° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
40° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
39° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
36° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
35° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
34° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
36° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
57° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
59° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
48° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
45° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
44° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
40° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
39° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
37° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
35° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
35° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
35° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

3 thoughts on “First Alert Tropical Update: Staying quiet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s