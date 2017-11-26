First Alert Forecast: Sunny and pleasant Sunday

SUMMARY: High pressure builds back into the area to start the week.



TODAY: Sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the upper 20’s and low 30’s inland, 40’s at the coast.

MONDAY: Sunny and nice with highs in the low 60’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Sunny with temperatures gradually warming into the mid 60’s by mid week. A cold front will bring the next chance for rain on Friday.

TROPICS: No tropical development is expected. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 42 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast