Wayne County traffic stop results in two arrest

Dudley, N.C.( WNCT) -Shortly after midnight on November 25th, 2017 The Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop in the area of Arrington Bridge Road and Bill Lane Blvd, subsequent to the stop, two arrest were made.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Anthony Scott Carter was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving While License Revoked . Carter received a $2,500.00 secured bond and was left in the custody of the Wayne County Jail.

The passenger of the vehicle, Roger Dale Dillard was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon. Dillard received a $3,500.00 secured bond and was left in the custody of the Wayne County Jail.