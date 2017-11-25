Veterans continue to climb towards their goal

NEW BERN, N.C.(WNCT)- Some veterans in New Bern are giving back to those that gave their all.

The American Legion of New Bern is working to put a wreath on every head-stone in the New Bern National Cemetery.

They just hit the 5,000 mark Friday and are still climbing with 1,500 head-stones left to cover.

Location Coordinator, Ken Dimpsey, told us why it is so important to honor these men and women.

“We are selling wreaths to put on New Bern National Cemetery for the veterans that gave the ultimate sacrifice. We’re veterans and we all came back and we’re okay. We can walk and talk,” said Dimpsey, “These guys came home in a box and were trying to give them a wreath on Dec. 16.”

If you are interested in purchasing a wreath for a veteran, you click here for more information.

The official cut off date is Dec. 1st at midnight.