Pirates drop to 1-4 after loss to Jacksonville State

Despite its highest shooting percentage of the season (.458), the ECU women’s basketball team lost 82-73 to Jacksonville State (4-1) in the Pirates’ first game of the Seton Hall University Thanksgiving Classic Saturday. ECU will face Rider (0-5) at 12 noon on Sunday.

Ariyana Williams led all scorers with a career-high 15 points while Dominique Claytor had her second-straight double-double with a career-high 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pirates shot 45.8 percent from the field while JSU edged them shooting 48.3 percent overall and an impressive 44.4 percent from three-point range (8-for-18). ECU won the battle on the backboards with 39 rebounds including 14 offensive while the Gamecocks had 33 boards.

ECU will face Rider for the first time in program history after the Broncos lost to Seton Hall, 85-49, in the first game of the SHU Classic earlier on Sunday.

Team Records

ECU (1-4), Jacksonville State (4-1)

Macy’s opening statement

“They showed much more toughness in the second half and our young ones are coming into their own, they’re going to be fun to watch, we’ve just got to this process with them to get to the point we need to be at. They’re showing coachability. The group is a great group and now we’re trying to teach them to be a great group that wins basketball games.”

On Dominique Claytor

She’s starting to come on as a consistent player for us, we know what to expect and she’s been giving us that, She’s building off her strong experience in her freshman year and it’s starting to show now.

Quarterly Scoring

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total

Jacksonville State 27 17 15 23 82

ECU 18 17 18 20 73

