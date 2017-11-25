Locals flock to uptown Greenville for small business Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some people wait all month for Black Friday to roll around to get their hands on the latest deals while others sit and wait patiently for Saturday.

“I’ve been prepping for a couple of weeks for this,” said Paula Chrismon, owner of Lolaclaire Jewelry. “Making new jewelry and getting everything together. Deciding what I was going to bring.”

This is small business Saturday.

“I think it’s really important to support the small businesses that are in our area,” said Jenny Smith, owner of the Thrifty Gifter. “Shopping small and shopping local helps people that are doing this for fun, but also are trying to make a living out of it.”

Uptown Greenville was bustling with sales both at Uptown Brewing Company where vendors set up tables, “We’re doing our part to support our neighbors,” said partner, Donald Dunn.” We’re glad to do it and like I said it’s a lot of fun.”

And storefronts, excited about the heavy traffic in and out of their doors.

“We compete with the big box stores all year long,” said Michelle Jenkins, owner of The Sojourner. “Most of the time, it’s difficult to compete with them, but because there is such a focus on supporting your local neighbors, folks make an effort to come out. And it gives a big kick start to our holiday season, which helps make the rest of it possible.”

Shopping locally on small business Saturday is not only important for the business owners, but Greenville itself.

“I’m trying to support Greenville and make it an interesting place,” said Jenkins. “If you want to have an interesting place to live, you have to put your money where your values lie.”

“You are helping their family, their business and you’re helping your own community grow,” said Kati Perez, owner of Revolution Homesteads. “Because if your local businesses are successful, that is just more growth for your community.”