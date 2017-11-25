Ingram Family Foundation delivers $10,000 to homeless shelter

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The holiday spirit of giving has begun in Kinston. The Ingram Family Foundation presented $10,000 to the Friends of the Homeless Shelter and Mary’s Kitchen this morning.

Although Los Angeles Lakers player, Brandon Ingram, couldn’t be there, his parents came to represent the foundation.

Donald Ingram said how important it was for them to support their home city of Kinston.

“When we enjoy our Thanksgiving or any day or any event, that we’re not just thinking about ourselves,” said Donald Ingram. “We’re thinking about those who don’t have a home to go to or family. We want to make sure we give back the maximum capacity that we can.”

This isn’t the first time they’ve helped Kinston or this shelter. The director of Mary’s kitchen says their contributions have been very helpful, as they serve an average of 124 meals per day.