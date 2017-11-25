First On 9: Chocowinity Commissioner arrested, charged with assault on a minor

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – A Chocowinity Town Commissioner is facing four new assault charges stemming from an incident that happened Friday.

Curtis Jenkins is being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center. He’s charged with assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious injury in the presence of a minor, assault on a child under 12, and interfering with emergency communications.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said they were called out to a residence in Grimesland around 6:15 p.m. Friday for a domestic situation. Warrants were then taken out for Jenkins.

Jenkins has been arrested multiple times before on various assault charges and assault on a female. Earlier in November, Jenkins was arrested and charged with felony assault for allegedly kicking a 51-year-old in the chest and side. In January 2016, Jenkins was arrested after allegedly trying to strangle a female.

His bond is set at $15,000.