First Alert Forecast: Warming up for the start of the weekend

SUMMARY: Warming up today ahead of a cold front. Clouds move in this evening and for the first half of tonight but no rain is expected as a cold front moves through the East.



TODAY: Clouds and sun and warmer with highs in the 60’s.

TONIGHT: Clouds early then skies clear. Lows will be in the 30’s and 40’s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and cooler with highs in the 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure brings sunshine and quiet weather for most of the week. Cool Monday and Tuesday then temperatures rebound for the middle and end of the week. A cold front will bring a better chance for rain later in the week.

TROPICS: No tropical development is expected.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 34 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast