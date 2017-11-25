First Alert Forecast: Warming up for the start of the weekend

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Warming up today ahead of a cold front. Clouds move in this evening and for the first half of tonight but no rain is expected as a cold front moves through the East.

TODAY: Clouds and sun and warmer with highs in the 60’s.

TONIGHT: Clouds early then skies clear. Lows will be in the 30’s and 40’s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and cooler with highs in the 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure brings sunshine and quiet weather for most of the week. Cool Monday and Tuesday then temperatures rebound for the middle and end of the week. A cold front will bring a better chance for rain later in the week.

TROPICS: No tropical development is expected. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sat
34° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
51° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
56° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
64° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
64° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
63° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
56° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
54° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
53° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
51° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
50° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
49° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
47° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
45° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sun
43° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sun
42° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sun
41° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
43° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
47° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
50° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
42° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
40° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
39° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
38° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
36° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
35° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
34° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
34° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
