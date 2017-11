NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Fire officials in Craven County are investigating a fire that broke out at a house early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at a two-story home on Old Cherry Rd. around 1a.m.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Ira Whitford, no one was home at the time.

The Township Fire Department and Township 7 EMS responded to the call.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.