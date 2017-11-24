Third arrest made in 2014 Kinston murder case

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with a deadly shooting three years ago.

Kyliel Wade of Monroe was arrested Friday the United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force and members of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Wade and two other men are responsible for the shooting death of 28-year-old Devon Jones in 2014.
Jones was found shot multiple times in a doorway on Dixon St.  He died at the scene.

Wade is charged with First Degree Murder.

This week police charged Dedrick Dail Jr. and Lockwood Perry Jr. with First Degree Murder in this case. They are in the Lenoir County Jail.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-2040 or the Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

