Shoppers pack stores in Swansboro for Black Friday

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT)–Folks out Black Friday shopping didn’t just hit up big retailers. They also shopped at local shops and boutiques.

Front Street in Swansboro was bustling with shoppers, especially over at Lovely’s Boutique.

The clothing store is owned locally and had special Black Friday deals on clothes, jewelry and coats.

Owner Charlene Nichols encourages folks to shop local this holiday season.

“It does more than benefit us, it benefits the whole community,” she said. “We put money back in the community and we’re supporting our own individual neighbors. We also support our local businesses ourselves.”

On Small Business Saturday, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It’s the perfect weather to come in and grab a coat or blanket scarf, get some gifts for stocking stuffers or gift certificates from Lovely’s,” Nichols said.