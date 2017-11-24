Shoppers pack stores in Swansboro for Black Friday

By Published:

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT)–Folks out Black Friday shopping didn’t just hit up big retailers. They also shopped at local shops and boutiques.

Front Street in Swansboro was bustling with shoppers, especially over at Lovely’s Boutique.

The clothing store is owned locally and had special Black Friday deals on clothes, jewelry and coats.

Owner Charlene Nichols encourages folks to shop local this holiday season.

“It does more than benefit us, it benefits the whole community,” she said. “We put money back in the community and we’re supporting our own individual neighbors. We also support our local businesses ourselves.”

On Small Business Saturday, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It’s the perfect weather to come in and grab a coat or blanket scarf, get some gifts for stocking stuffers or gift certificates from Lovely’s,” Nichols said.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s