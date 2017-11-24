Police looking for person(s) who shot at a group of people in Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Police officers are looking for the person(s) responsible for shooting at a group of people in Farmville

The Farmville Police Department say it happened at the intersection of Cameron and Thorne Streets Friday morning just before 11:30.

Investigators say a group of people were standing outside when a car drove by and fired several gunshots.

Police say no one was injured; but, bullets did strike car.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Farmville Police Department (252) 753-4111.