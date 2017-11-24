Pirates fall at Rutgers, 61-47 on ‘Black Friday’

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) – Deshawn Freeman had his first double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds and Shaquille Doorson had a career highs in points (eight) and rebounds (nine) to lead Rutgers past East Carolina 61-47 Friday afternoon at the RAC and remain unbeaten.

ECU (2-3) jumped out to a 6-0 lead but by midway through the first half, Rutgers (6-0) took control.

Rutgers went on a 9-0 run after ECU pushed its lead to 12-5 and Eugene Omoruyi gave the Scarlet Knights their first lead at 13-12 courtesy of a dunk assisted by Freeman at 9:40. Geo Baker capped off the run with a pair of free throws before Rutgers took a 32-21 lead into the break.

East Carolina was led by Jabari Craig and Isaac Fleming, who had 14 points each.

BIG PICTURE

ECU: This was the lone non-conference road game for the Pirates. Now a game below .500, they’ll have to take care of home court for the next month before opening up American Athletic Conference play on the road at Tulsa.

Rutgers: Now things start to get interesting for Rutgers. While the Scarlet Knights are undefeated, they’ve been playing inferior opponents. After hosting Florida State, Rutgers opens up Big Ten play with a trip to No. 14 Minnesota before hosting No. 4 Michigan State.

UP NEXT

ECU: Hosts North Carolina A&T on Sunday afternoon.

Rutgers: Hosts Florida State on Tuesday night.

